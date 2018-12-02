NBA 2018-19: MVP Power Rankings Week 7

The race for the Most Valuable Player award is heating up as the NBA approaches the first quarter mark of the 2018-19 regular season.

The greats have separated themselves from the pack and we have a clear demarcation at our hands now. Some reputed rosters have failed to find the kind of traction they are known for, but that hasn't stopped the stars on those teams to keep excelling at their affairs. It is only a matter of time that balance is restored to the basketball universe and the players that lead the charge on the individual standings now, will have their sides amongst the very best as well.

The ongoing season has so far proved to be high-scoring, with eight blistering 50+ point performances already. We have at our hands, some highlights that might last the whole length of the season and some teams have not even played 24 games yet.

With so much action at our disposal already, let's use it to churn in the MVP power rankings.

#5 LeBron James

LeBron's alliance with the Lakers had to undergo unprecedented teething problems.

If The King's fifth on the MVP power rankings, you can only imagine what awaits you in the upcoming slides.

LeBron James' blockbuster to the LA Lakers was eclipsed by the team's 0-4 start to the season, raising second-thoughts in basketball minds across the league. But Bron has shown that he is too big, too dominant, too skilled, too experienced and basically, too great to be ignored, even if he finds himself part of a fairly young & playoff-inexperienced roster.

He is averaging 28.1 points per game(3rd best in the league) this season along with 7.8 rebounds & 6.6 assists. He ran into some friction earlier on in the season when the Lakers found themselves losing games they were supposed to win.

Even in his 16th season in the league, Bron shows no signs of slowing down as he has been averaging a sliver above 30 points for the previous 10 games, as a result of which LA have won 7 of their last 10. He has stepped up for his team in clutch moments when they have looked up to him for help and has willed his side to a current 6th spot (13-9) out East.

Extrapolating from where things stand right now for the Lakers, his numbers could very well increase in the near future should the young crew around him learn to complement his greatness on the floor as the season progresses.

