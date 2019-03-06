×
NBA 2018-19: NBA Games Today, Where to Watch & NBA Results - 03-06-2019

Jishnu M
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
40   //    06 Mar 2019, 16:51 IST

LeBron James
LeBron James

NBA Games Today: 03-06-2019

It's now or never for the Los Angeles Lakers. As such, the Lakers have a very slim chance of making the NBA Playoffs, losing Wednesday's game against Denver Nuggets could evaporate any chance that they have. The Nuggets for their part, are on a 3-match losing streak and have squandered their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings and are in need of a win to get their campaign back on track.

Let's take a look at the NBA Games on 6th March:

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets - Spectrum Center - 7:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons - Little Caesars Arena - 7:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards - Capital One Arena - 7:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks - State Farm Arena - 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets - Barclays Center - 7:30 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls - United Center - 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans - Smoothie King Center - 8:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns - Talking Stick Resort Arena - 9:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings - Golden 1 Center - 10:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Staples Center - 10:30 PM ET


NBA Where to Watch

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls - ESPN at 8:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - ESPN at 10:30 PM ET

All the matches can also be streamed with NBA League Pass.


NBA Results: 03-05-2019

Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points to help Boston Celtics win against the Golden State Warriors with an inspired performance. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 41 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Paul George's return to the Oklahoma City Thunder lineup.

Let's take a look at the results of 5th March

Chicago Bulls 96 - 105 Indiana Pacers

Orlando Magic 106 - 114 Philadelphia 76ers

Houston Rockets 107 - 95 Toronto Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers 111 - 120 Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder 120 - 131 Minnesota Timberwolves

Boston Celtics 128 - 95 Golden State Warriors

