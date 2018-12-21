×
NBA 2018-19: New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers, predicted starting lineups

Jame
ANALYST
Preview
41   //    21 Dec 2018, 12:58 IST

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Staples Center in a matchup between two of the top superstars in the league, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are coming into this game on the back of a 1-3 record in their recently concluded road trip. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they return to the Staples Center where they hold an 11-4 record. The Lakers have an overall 18-13 win-loss record this year and are currently lying at the fourth spot in the Western Conference playoff standings.

They have been led by LeBron James. King James is having another MVP caliber year and is one of the top contenders for this years' MVP award. James is averaging 28 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game this season and has scored the most fourth-quarter points in the league this year. Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball have stepped up their game in recent matches and the Lakers will be expecting more consistent performances from them.

Brandon Ingram practiced with the team and is expected to return to the lineup after his injury. JaVale McGee is questionable to return as he recovers from illness.

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost 5 out of their last 8 games, very recently losing to the Bucks. They have a 7-9 record on the road.

The Pelicans are currently lying at the 13th position in the West despite MVP like performances from Anthony Davis in every game. Davis is averaging 28 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He is capable of putting up insane numbers on any given night. Julius Randle is questionable to play as he is suffering from an ankle sprain and will be a game-time call.

Predicted starting lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans: Tim Frazier (PG), Jrue Holiday (SG), Soloman Hill (SF), Darius Miller (PF), Anthony Davis (C)

Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball (PG), Brandon Ingram (SG), LeBron James (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), Tyson Chandler (C)

