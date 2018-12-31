NBA 2018-19, New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview and Prediction

New Orleans Pelicans (16-21) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (17-19), Smoothie King Center

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Pelicans are coming off a defeat against the Houston Rockets, whereas the Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat yesterday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The New Orleans Pelicans perspective

The Pelicans have lost two of their last three matches and have been in a slump lately.

They suffered a loss against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Four of the Pelicans scored 20+ points in the match. Julius Randle was the leading scorer with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Anthony Davis 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. While four of the starters were in double figures, none of the bench players contributed much to the team.

The Pelicans will be looking for a little consistency. They are playing at home tonight, which can be used as an advantage by them.

The Minnesota Timberwolves perspective

The Timberwolves have won three games out of their last four. Their major weakness is playing on the road, and they have a much better record at home.

They beat the Miami Heat yesterday on the road, which will give them a lot of confidence. They were without Derrick Rose, who was injured due to an ankle problem. Karl Anthony Tows dominated the court, scoring 34 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

Wolves will be looking to win another road game and maintain the winning momentum.

How things might unfold

The Timberwolves have been bad defensively in recent games, but they are a better defensive team than what they are showcasing. However, they are not good on the road.

The Pelicans are better at home and will be desperate to win this game.

The Pelicans can get the better of the Wolves tonight.

Prediction: Pelicans to beat Timberwolves

