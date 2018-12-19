NBA 2018-19, Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview and prediction

Orlando Magic (14-15) vs San Antonio Spurs (16-15), Amway Center

Orlando Magic will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Magic won their last game against the Utah Jazz, whereas the Spurs beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams.

The Orlando Magic perspective

The Magic will be looking to win their third game in a row after they beat the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Evan Fournier scored 24 points and collected seven rebounds in the game against Utah. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross supported him by scoring 15 and 19 points respectively.

Vucevic will be the player to watch out for in the Orlando team. He is averaging 20.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game this season. He collected 19 rebounds in his last match, and can be effective on both the ends of the floor.

The Magic currently stand at the 8th position in the eastern conference with a record of 14-15. They would be looking to build some consistency now by winning this game at home.

The San Antonio Spurs perspective

The Spurs blew out the 76ers in their previous game. They have found a small winning momentum for the first time in this season, as they have won five of their last six.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points each against the 76ers. Rudy Gay supported them well by putting up 21 on the board.

Davis Bertans is also a good three-point shooter off the bench for this team. On the whole, the Spurs showed great signs of teamwork with everybody chipping in with decent numbers.

The Spurs have been good at home but need to prove their worth on the road. They would be looking to win a few on the road, starting tonight.

Injury updates

San Antonio Spurs:

Dejounte Murray - knee

Pau Gasol - foot

Orlando Magic:

Timofey Mozgov - knee

How things might unfold

The Magic have beaten the Spurs this season, and have the potential to do it again tonight.

The Spurs are terrible on the road with just four away wins out of the 14 played.

The Magic will have the edge tonight, with Vucevic being the player to keep an eye on.

Prediction: Orlando Magic to beat San Antonio Spurs

