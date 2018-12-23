NBA 2018-19, Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Preview and prediction

Philadelphia 76ers (21-12) vs Toronto Raptors (25-9), Wells Fargo Center

76ers will host the Raptors tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

76ers are coming off a blow out victory against the New York Knicks whereas, Raptors beat the Cavs in their previous match.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

Philadelphia 76ers' perspective

76ers are coming off on the back of a massive game against the New York Knicks where Joel Embiid went off for 24 points and ten rebounds. Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons had their contributions of 20 and 13 points respectively.

As a team, 76ers are averaging 114.2 points and shooting 46.7 per cent from the field. Joel Embiid is the leading scorer for them, averaging 26.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game this season.

76ers are shooting 35% from beyond the arc and grabbing 47.3 rebounds per game. They are solid at home with ten wins out of the thirteen played. They would love a win tonight against NBA's best team currently.

Toronto Raptors' perspective

Raptors are no doubt the best team in the NBA right now. They beat the Cavs yesterday even without the services of Kyle Lowry, Danny Green and Serge Ibaka.

Kawhi tied his season-high 37 points, and OG Anunoby scored a career-high 21 points. There were six players in double figures, and everything looks settled for them.

However, Leonard will not be available for tonight's matchup as he is not fit to play back-to-back matches yet. His injury will surely provide an extra advantage to the 76ers team tonight.

Kawhi Leonard will not play in Philly tomorrow, Nurse says. Will continue to rest half of the back-to-back. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 22, 2018

Injury updates

76ers:

Markelle Fultz - Out

Justin Patton - Out

Zhaire Smith - Out

Raptors:

Kyle Lowry - Out

Danny Green - Out

Serge Ibaka - Out

Jonas Valanciunas - Out

Kawhi Leonard - Out

How things might unfold

With so many players sitting out for the Raptors, they will have a tough time against this high-quality 76ers side. Joel Embiid will be very difficult to stop for the Raptors tonight.

Raptors don't have many options on the offensive end, and 76ers will take the full advantage of it.

Prediction: 76ers to beat Raptors

