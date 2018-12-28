NBA 2018-19, Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Preview and prediction

Utah Jazz (17-18) vs Philadelphia 76ers (22-13), Vivint Smart Home Arena

Utah Jazz will host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jazz are coming off a blow out win against the Portland Trail Blazers, whereas 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Christmas game.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Utah Jazz perspective

Jazz have won three of their last four games. Their only loss was against the Oklahoma City Thunder where they lost by 1 point.

They blew out Blazers on the Christmas night where Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and two assists. The big man Rudy Gobert supported him well with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Jazz had seven players in double figures, and everybody contributed something to the scoring.

Jazz have won as many games at home as they have lost. They would be looking to improve their record and keep up the winning momentum.

The Philadelphia 76ers perspective

Philadelphia 76ers have been in a small slump lately with only three wins in their last seven games. They stand at the fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-13 record.

76ers lost to the Boston Celtics on the Christmas night. The game was very close and went to overtime, where Celtics edged them out.

Joel Embiid had a big night with 34 points and 16 rebounds. Jimmy Butler was the second highest scorer with 24 points and 5 rebounds, while Ben Simmons contributed 11 points 8 assists and 14 rebounds.

76ers have a poor record on the road and will be looking to improve it tonight.

Injury updates

Utah Jazz:

Grayson Allen(Ankle) - OUT

Philadelphia 76ers: None

How things might unfold

76ers beat the Jazz last month when these two teams faced each other. But this Jazz team is in a completely different mode right now. They have beaten the Warriors apart from blowing out the Blazers twice. Moreover, they will be at home tonight.

I am favouring the Utah Jazz tonight.

Prediction: Utah to beat 76ers

