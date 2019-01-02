×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19, Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
26   //    02 Jan 2019, 23:14 IST

Phoenix Suns (9-29) vs Philadelphia 76ers (24-14), Talking Stick Resort Arena

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

The Phoenix Suns will host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Suns are coming off a defeat against the Golden State Warriors, whereas the 76ers beat the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Phoenix Suns perspective

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

The Suns have just won 9 games this season and are sitting at last place in the Western Conference. The team needs a miracle to win some games this season.

They were blown out by the Warriors in their previous match. Rookie DeAndre Ayton was the leader in points for the team, scoring 25 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

TJ Warren and Devin Booker supported him well with 24 and 20 points respectively. Only four players were in double figures, and there was not much contribution from the bench.

They face another tough game against the high-quality 76ers tonight at home.

The Philadelphia 76ers perspective

Philadelphia 76ers v Utah Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers v Utah Jazz
Advertisement

The 76ers have won 2 of their last three games. They were missing Joel Embiid against the Blazers which they lost, but he was back in the line up against the Clippers.

They beat the Clippers on Monday by 119-113. Joel Embiid had a monster comeback game, scoring 28 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. Also, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler contributed 14 and 16 points respectively. Furthermore, six players were in double figures, and the bench also supported the team well.

They will be looking for an easy win against the Suns tonight.

How things might unfold

The 76ers are a much much better team than the Suns.

The Suns can pull off an upset at home, but the chance of it is very less. They don't have enough to take them over the line.

The 76ers will have a big edge here.

Prediction: 76ers to beat Suns

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Joel Embiid DeAndre Ayton NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
NBA: 5 Possible destinations for Markelle Fultz
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 1996: Players who left their mark on the league
RELATED STORY
NBA Top 50 Greatest Of All Time: #19 Charles Barkley
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns:...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors:...
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns: Preview...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us