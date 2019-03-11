NBA 2018-19 Playoff Chances: Los Angeles Clippers

Avdhi Bhalgat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 48 // 11 Mar 2019, 06:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Clippers are currently shuffling between the sixth and the eighth positions in the western conference and have the potential to still move significantly upwards

The Clippers are undoubtedly the better team in the Los Angeles area. They have been performing much better than anyone had expected to do so and have even outplayed the Lakers who were destined to up their game with the incoming of LeBron James.

The Clippers are currently shuffling between the sixth and the eighth positions in the western conference and have the potential to still move significantly upwards.

They have been giving in a constant good performance, and without a big box-office star, the team dynamic is extremely important.

With the Western Conference seeding changing at a much more dynamic rate than the Eastern one, they have just above two dozen games to really set their place in stone.

#1 What's Been Going Well

The LA Clippers in a game against the LA Lakers in early 2019. Here the Clippers officially won more games than the Lakers in this face off

The Clippers have been somewhat an underdog team at all times. Even when they were at the top of their game they have always been in the shadow of the star-studded Lakers. This season it is the time for them to make sure that their talents really shine through.

One of the best, game-winning aspects has been that of their team coordination. With no real homegrown star to lead the team, each person has finally learned how to work together to bring their offense hard to beat.

They have been together long enough to be able to do what is best for the team and ensure that they create game-winning plays.

For example, in their last game against the Lakers they not only held back the other team but also created opportunities for assists and minimized turnovers. Team coordination is what the need to keep up to make their way into the NBA Playoffs.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement