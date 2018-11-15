NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Points per game leaders through week four

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 72 // 15 Nov 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Curry has been sensational to start the season

The NBA 2018-19 regular season is four weeks old and it has been a great show so far with teams competing really hard to dethrone the Golden State Warriors. The Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors both have the best win-loss record of 12-3 and are sitting firm at the top of their respective conferences.

LeBron-less Eastern Conference is up for grabs and this might be finally be the year where some teams who have been missing out on playoffs, finally make it to the post-season. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the worst record in the NBA currently at 2-12. This only shows once again how LeBron James carried this team only his back for so many years.

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked fine so far and with the addition of Jimmy Butler, they are definitely one of the front-runners along with the Raptors to conquer the Eastern Conference. Let us take a look at top five points per game leaders through week four.

Also Read: Top 5 Highest Scoring Games of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career

#5 James Harden

The Rockets are off to a sluggish start

Stats: 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 2.3 steals on 42.0 % shooting

After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals, after a hard-fought seven-game last season, the Houston Rockets are off to a sluggish start and are currently placed at 12th in the West standings. This is definitely a start that the Rockets wouldn't have expected since they finished at the top of the conference last season.

James Harden started the season on a high note and scored 30+ points only in his second and third games of the season, on road. He missed three games due to left hamstring injury and the Rockets' offense definitely fell apart.

However, once James Harden returned, their offense again started to flourish and are currently on a two-game winning streak after defeating really good Denver and Indiana teams. Harden scored 22 and 40 points in the two games respectively to lead the Rockets home.

The defending MVP is definitely the center in Houston and for the Rockets to have any championship chance, it is imperative for Harden to come up alive with consistent performances.

1 / 5 NEXT