NBA 2018-19, Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Preview and Prediction

Portland Trail Blazers (20-15) vs Golden State Warriors (23-13), Moda

Center

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Moda Center in Portland.

Both teams will be facing each other again tonight after the Blazers beat the Warriors on Wednesday.

The Warriors have not been themselves lately with back to back losses against the Lakers and the Blazers. They will be looking to find some winning momentum and most importantly, their old self, tonight.

The Blazers, on the other hand, have been up and down lately, and are in search of consistency. Beating the Warriors on Wednesday will be a significant boost for their confidence.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Portland Trail Blazers perspective

Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

The Blazers will enter this match with a lot of confidence after Lillard's buzzer-beater gave them a historic win at the Oracle Arena.

Jusuf Nurkic dominated the paint for the Blazers as he finished with a team-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. CJ McCollum had a decent outing with 24 points and four rebounds, while Damian Lillard knocked down the game-winning three and finished with 21 points and five assists.

Seth Curry deserves a mention as he has been consistently scoring essential points off the bench for them. He ended up with 11 points and three rebounds in the last game.

The team shot just 36% from the field, and knocked down 13 three-pointers out of the 40 attempted.

The Blazers have improved to 20-15 for the season and currently are at the fifth place in the Western Conference, just two below the defending champions. Every game is crucial if you are in the Western Conference, and Portland will need to be at their best tonight.

