NBA 2018-19, Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview and prediction

Shubham Sharma

Portland Trail Blazers (20-16) vs Philadelphia 76ers (23-13), Moda Center

Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers will host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Moda centre in Portland.

Blazers are coming off a loss against the Golden State Warriors, whereas 76ers beat the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Blazers have dropped to 20-16 for the season after the loss yesterday, and are currently at the 7th position in the Western Conference rankings.

76ers improved to 23-13 for the season after the win against Utah and are now at the fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Portland Trail Blazers perspective

Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

Blazers have been inconsistent this season. In the last two games, they beat the Warriors on the road but lost to them at home.

They lost to Warriors yesterday and will have no time to rest, as they face the 76ers today.

Damian Lillard was in hot form yesterday as he knocked down 40 points and dished five assists. C.J. McCollum, on the other hand, had another off night with just 14 points.

Jusuf Nurkic, who was the hero of the win against the Warriors, scored 21 points, grabbed ten rebounds and dished seven assists.

Only three of their players were in double figures, and the team fell short on every department. The game was full of intensity and ended up with six technicals and one ejection.

As a team, the Blazers are averaging 110.9 points and shooting nearly 45% from the field. They are rebounding well with 48 rebounds per game and shooting almost 36% from beyond the three-point line.

Blazers have been good at home with five wins in the last seven they played at the Moda Center. They will be looking to beat the high-profile 76ers team tonight.

