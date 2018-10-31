NBA 2018-19 Power Rankings: Western Conference Week 2 edition

Another week of NBA action has flown by, and left us with as much more to talk about as it did during the opening section of the season. The Lakers and the Rockets are 2 teams everyone expected to be playoff-bound, but their play thus far betrays a clear lack of cohesion and defensive spine - which has resulted in knocking Houston out of our top-ranked Western Conference team list.

Who replaces them at the #2 spot? Has any team displayed the ability to knock the Warriors off their perch right at the top of the pecking order? How are the Blazers and the Pelicans faring thus far? Read on to find out!

#5 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns

The Blazers clearly have a vendetta on their mind, coming out of the gate at an impressive pace to start the season. Week 1 action aside, they have held their own against playoff opposition, and today, they knocked last season's #1-seeded Houston Rockets off on their own backyard with a blowout win at the Toyota Center.

As expected, their big 3 of Lillard, McCollum and Nurkic have been their keys to success, but their role players have been much better than advertised in the preseason. Seth Curry has quietly settled into an accomplished backup role, while Nik Stauskas has provided the spacing that he was signed for.

Zach Collins has emerged as a viable starting candidate, while Al-Farouq Aminu has continued in the same vein as before. All told, the Blazers look capable of snagging home court once again - just like last season.

