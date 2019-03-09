NBA 2018/19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster double-double in their recent win against the Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back after losing two straight games, with an easy win against the Indiana Pacers.

They will now square off against the Charlotte Hornets, who are coming off a one-point win over the Washington Wizards.

Match Details:

When: Mar 9, 2019, 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Watch: Fox Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks' perspective

Khris Middleton had 27 points against the Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks have an easy schedule coming up and can go on a nice run to finish the regular season with 60+ wins. It will be a great achievement considering the fact that they have only won 44 games in the last regular season and finished seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

In all likelihood, they will clinch the number one seed in East this year and are definitely the front runners to come out of the conference. They have recently added players like Nikola Mirotic and Pau Gasol to their roster increased their bench depth.

The Bucks lost two consecutive games for the first time this season when they lost to Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. However, they were quick to bounce back by defeating the Pacers.

The predicted Milwaukee Bucks starting line-up:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (F), Khris Middleton (F), Brook Lopez (C), Malcolm Brogdon (G) and Eric Bledsoe (G)

The Charlotte Hornets' perspective

Kemba Walker is averaging 24.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this year

The Charlotte Hornets are 3-7 in their last 10 games and slipped out of playoffs contention. However, they are not far behind the Miami Heat, who are at the eighth spot and can definitely get into the playoffs.

However, they need to start being more consistent. It starts with Kemba Walker as he is their go-to guy in the clutch situations. He is going through a rough patch right now and has been struggling to shoot from the past few games.

For the Hornets to keep playoffs hopes alive, they need their offensive juggernaut, Walker to get back to his usual form.

The predicted Charlotte Hornets' starting line-up:

Miles Bridges (F), Marvin Williams (F), Nicholas Batum (F), Cody Zeller (C) and Kemba Walker (G)

Facts and Statistics

Milwaukee Bucks Last 10: W-L 8-2

Charlotte Hornets Last 10: W-L 3-7

Last match-up on 25th Jan 2019: Bucks 108 – 99 Hornets

How the things might unfold

The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Charlotte Hornets 2-1 in their four-game regular season and this will be the final time these teams square off this regular season.

The Wizards who are going through a rough stretch right now are expected to struggle against the league-leading Bucks. I expect the Bucks to sail through easily.

Prediction

Milwaukee Bucks to beat Charlotte Hornets

