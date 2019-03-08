NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets (43-21) vs Golden State Warriors (44-20), Oracle Arena

The Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are coming off a disappointing blowout loss against the Boston Celtics, whereas the Nuggets beat the Lakers on Wednesday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Denver Nuggets' perspective

The Nuggets have been inconsistent lately but are coming off an impressive win against Lebron and the Lakers. The race for the leaders of the West is still on, and the Nuggets aren't giving up anytime soon.

Let's talk about some stats now. The Nuggets are shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Nikola Jokic is the leading scorer with 20.5 points per game alongside Jamal Murray who is averaging 18.3 points and five dishes per game. The team has been excellent on both the ends of the floor.

On the road has been an issue for the Nuggets lately but it will be an altogether different vibe tonight at the Oracle.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Paul Millsap, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.

The Golden State Warriors' perspective

The Warriors are in a slump lately with just one win in their last four games. They were routed by the Celtics in their previous game and will be itching to bounce back.

As a team, the Warriors are shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the three-point line. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have led the team and are averaging 28.3 and 27.5 points per game. Klay Thomson missed the last game but is expected to be back today.

The Warriors are dominant at home and will be willing to beat the second best team in the West.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins.

How things might unfold

The Warriors are not a team to be messed with at the Oracle, but they are taking it lightly at the moment. The Nuggets will have more fire and urgency to win tonight.

I expect the Nuggets to beat the Warriors tonight.

Prediction: Nuggets to beat Warriors

