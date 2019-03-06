NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks lost two games in a row for the first time this season

The league-leading Milwaukee Bucks lost two straight games for the first time this season and ended their five-game road trip 3-2. They will now be back home for a two-game homestand that begins when the Indiana Pacers visit the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee.

Match Details:

When: Mar 7th, 2019, 8:00 pm ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Watch: TNT

The Milwaukee Bucks perspective

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points in the loss against Phoenix Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks still have the first seed in the East along with the league's best record. With a relatively easy schedule coming up, they can further widen the gap between themselves and the Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks hadn't lost two games in a row this season till last week. However, that changed, thanks to their losses against the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns. They will be looking to bounce back by winning the game against the Pacers.

The Bucks recently signed two-time NBA champion and 6-time NBA All-Star, Pau Gasol after he reached a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

The predicted Milwaukee Bucks starting line-up:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (F), Khris Middleton (F), Brook Lopez (C), Malcolm Brogdon (G) and Eric Bledsoe (G)

The Indiana Pacers perspective

The Pacers have not looked uncomfortable even in the absence of Victor Oladipo

After suffering a serious leg injury in the game against the Toronto Raptors, it was announced that Victor Oladipo would miss the remainder of the season. However, the Indiana Pacers have not looked uncomfortable even in his absence and are one of the top teams in the East.

This team's performance definitely gets better with Oladipo in the lineup but it is incredible how they have continued to fight even without the All-Star. Players like Darren Collison, Myles Turner and Bojan Bogdanovic have come up big for the franchise and it will be interesting to see how deep they can go in the playoffs.

The predicted Indiana Pacers starting line-up:

Thaddeus Young (F), Bojan Bogdanovic (F), Myles Turner (C), Darren Collison (G) and Wesley Matthews (G)

Facts and Statistics

Milwaukee Bucks Last 10: W-L 7-3

Indiana Pacers Last 10: W-L 6-4

Last match-up on 13th Feb 2019: Bucks 106 – 97 Pacers

How the things might unfold

Giannis went off in the first three games against the Pacers this season and the burden will be on his shoulders once again when they meet for their final regular-season matchup this year. The Pacers have enough firepower both offensively and defensively to take down the Bucks but the home team still holds the edge.

Prediction

Bucks to beat the Pacers

