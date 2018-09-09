Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA 2018-19 Preview: 5 intriguing lineups to look forward to

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
176   //    09 Sep 2018, 21:18 IST

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
Blockbuster trades and free agent signings have continued to bolster several playoff teams

This past offseason has seen a number of tectonic shifts in the balance of power across the league, starting with LeBron James' decision to sign with the Lakers for the next 4 seasons. The biggest news of this summer aside, a number of teams across the league have made adjustments in their (likely futile) attempts to dislodge the Warriors from their perch at the top of the league.

Blockbuster trades and free agent signings have continued to bolster several playoff teams, and present an opportunity for various new head coaches to experiment with their lineups as the gap in quality between the best teams in the league and the worst ones continues to dwindle down.

Let's take a look at the most mouthwatering lineups in store this season:

#5 Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks
This lineup presents an opportunity for the Knicks to try out a 'longboi' lineup with length all over the floor

Lineup to look out for: Frank Ntilikina (Point Guard), Courtney Lee (Shooting Guard), Kevin Knox (Small Forward), Kristaps Porzingis (Power Forward), Mitchell Robinson (Center)

The Knicks received a lot of flak from several quarters for passing up the opportunity to select the likes of Dennis Smith Jr and Malik Monk in the 2017 NBA Draft, choosing instead to pick the relatively unknown French teenager Frank Ntilikina. While the flak is probably still warranted given the contrast between Smith and the Frenchman, Ntilikina has proved himself to be a solid defender and has been improving his jump shot through the course of the year or so that he's been on the roster.

This lineup presents an opportunity for the Knicks to try out a 'longboi' lineup with length all over the floor. Mitchell Robinson is a promising center who has pretty good length and figures as a pretty good backup to Enes Kanter at the center position. Courtney Lee has been one of the most reliable 3-and-D players in the league for years.

Kevin Knox has already shown off the ability to be a multifaceted wing, and there will be onlookers waiting for him to do something special on a nightly basis in his rookie year. Once Porzingis stages a comeback from his season-ending ACL injury, we might get to see one of the best two-way lineups in the league.

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
