NBA 2018/19: Race to the Playoffs - Eastern Conference

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 // 09 Apr 2019, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Miami Heat are considered outsiders for this one

Yesterday, 2 of the 3 remaining spots in the Eastern Conference playoff race were determined. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers, 108-96, which confirmed their presence in the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15.

The other team who made the playoffs were the Orlando Magic, who beat the tough Boston Celtics in a huge 116-108 win. This confirmed their spot in the post-season as well for the first time since 2011-12.

With 2 of the 3 remaining post-season spots confirmed, there is just 1 spot that is left and 3 teams that are still in contention for it. With 2 games left for all 3 of these teams, let us look at the chances of the teams still left in contention.

#3 Miami Heat (38-42):

The Miami Heat are currently one of the 3 teams in contention for the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference. They have a 38-42 record and have won just 4 of their last 10 games. Further, they are the team completely out of form, as they have lost their last 4 games in a row.

They are sitting in the 10th spot, tied with the Charlotte Hornets who are at the 9th place but hold the tie breaker over them. The Heat are 1 game behind the 8th placed Detroit Pistons, who right now, look set to make it to the playoffs.

The games that the Heat have left are of a higher difficulty than compared to the other 2 teams. They face the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow, at the American Airlines Arena, which will be Dwyane Wade's final regular season home game.

This game is a really tough one for the Heat and they definitely need to win both of their remaining matches. The last game is against the Brooklyn Nets, who have already confirmed their playoff spot and will be playing just for seeding.

Of the other 2 teams, the Heat's chances look bleak considering the toughness of their opponents in the last 2 matches, with both teams already playoff bound. The Heat can definitely do it, but it is a huge ask.

Chances: 4/10

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement