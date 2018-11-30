NBA 2018-19: Russell Westbrook's 3 Triple-doubles so far

Mr. Triple Double, Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the most exciting players to watch out for in the NBA today. He is known for his all-round ability to impact the game in various ways. If he has a bad shooting night, he makes up for it by passing dozens of assists and grabbing down a lot of rebounds.

He is also the only player in the history of the game to average a triple-double over the entire season for two straight years. He is widely acknowledged as "Mr. Triple Double" for his ability to put together a triple-double on a nightly basis. In this article, let us take a look at all the three triple-doubles posted by the Brodie so far this season.

#3 vs Denver Nuggets, November 24, 2018

Westbrook's triple-double could not save the Thunder from losing to a really good Denver team.

Stat line: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and a steal on 26.1 % shooting

The Thunder were on a two-game winning streak and hosted the Denver Nuggets at home for a game. The Nuggets were also on a two-game winning streak with wins against some really good teams to start the season.

Westbrook started the game by dishing out a nice pass to Luwawu-Cabarrot in the corner for an open three-pointer to tie the game at 6-6. In the first quarter, with 3:39 remaining, he made a tough contested mid-range jumper for an and-1.

The Nuggets looked very comfortable for the most part of the game but Westbrook kept fighting, finding Adams for lob-passes on several occasions. He only shot 6-for-23 from the field, with a very poor field-goal percentage of 26.1.

Westbrook had a horrible night from beyond the arc and went 1-for-12. He finished the game with 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 12 assists but the Nuggets ran away with the win, 105-98.

