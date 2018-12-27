NBA 2018-19, Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Preview and prediction

Sacramento Kings (18-16) vs Los Angeles Lakers (20-14), Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings will host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Kings are coming off a defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers, whereas Lakers routed Golden State Warriors in their last match. Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Sacramento Kings' perspective

Kings have won three of their last six matches and are in search of consistency. They are 18-16 for the season at present and stand at the ninth place in the Westen Conference.

The LA Clippers defeated them in their last match where, De'Aaron Fox was the leading scorer for the team with 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Seven players were in double figures which include the five starters, proving that they have a strong lineup.

As a team, Kings are averaging 115.1 points and shooting 47.2% from the field. They are grabbing 44.2 rebounds per game and shooting 34% from beyond the three-point line.

They are a good team but have been up and down this season. Lakers will be missing LeBron and Rondo in tonight's game, and Kings need to take full advantage of this situation tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers' perspective

Lakers have also been inconsistent as they have won 4 games in their last eight but, will be confident tonight as they routed the Warriors on the Christmas day.

Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 19 points and six rebounds, whereas Lebron James played for just 21 minutes and ended up with an injury. Seven Players were in double figures, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 9 points from his side.

As a team, Lakers are averaging 113.2 points and shooting 48% from the field. They are grabbing 46.1 rebounds per game and shooting 35.2 % from beyond the three-point line.

Lakers will be without James tonight which will be an excellent test for them.

Injury updates

Kings:

Marvin Bagley III (left knee) - TBD

Lakers:

JaVale McGee (flu-like symptoms)- QUESTIONABLE

LeBron James (strained left groin)- OUT

Rajon Rondo (ring finger)- OUT

Michael Beasley (personal reasons)- OUT

How things might unfold

Lakers were without LeBron in the second half of the Warriors match and still pulled off the win. But the young Lakers squad, being on the road, is a vulnerable combination.

Kings are a good quality team and perform well at home. They will pressurize this young Lakers' squad and make it difficult for them tonight.

I am making a bold prediction and giving it to the Kings tonight.

Prediction: Kings to beat the Lakers

