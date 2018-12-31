NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Preview and prediction

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 32 // 31 Dec 2018, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

San Antonio Spurs (20-17) vs Boston Celtics (21-14), AT&T Center

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

San Antonio Spurs will host the Boston Celtics tonight at the At&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Spurs are coming off a big victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, whereas Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The San Antonio Spurs perspective

San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic

Spurs have won two of their last three games and have been in a zone where they are outscoring opponents by a significant margin. Over the previous seven games they have played, they have had blown out wins in three of them.

Spurs have not been impressive on the road this season, but they beat the LA Clippers on Saturday at the Staples Center by 11 points. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 38 points and seven rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan contributed 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Also, Rudy Gay and Derick white added 12 points apiece.

Spurs are back home and will be looking to take advantage of it against the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics perspective

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics have also won two of their last three and have also been discovering themselves this season, precisely like the Spurs.

Celtics made a huge comeback in the second half after being down by 19 points and beat the Memphis Grizzlies by 112-103 in their previous game. Kyrie Irving has been scoring numbers this season and finished the night with 26 points and 13 assists.

Advertisement

Marcus Morris and Al Horford have been a blessing for the Celtics after they returned from the injury, both finished with 22 and 18 points respectively.

Celtics are still at the fifth place in the East and will be looking to rise higher in the rankings .by gaining some consistency.

Injury updates

Spurs:

Dejounte Murray (knee)- OUT

Celtics:

Aron Baynes (hand)- OUT

Robert Williams (groin/knee)- OUT

How things might unfold

Looking at the form which the Spurs have at home, they can beat the Celtics tonight. However, Celtics are no joke and is not a team that readily gives up. They will give their best on the floor.

It will be a tight contest and a game to watch out for, but Spurs have an edge being at home.

Prediction: Spurs to beat the Celtics

Advertisement