NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Preview and prediction
San Antonio Spurs (18-16) vs Denver Nuggets (21-10), AT&T Center
San Antonio Spurs will host Denver Nuggets at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
San Antonio Spurs are coming off a defeat against the Houston Rockets, whereas Nuggets were routed by the LA Clippers. Let us see how things stand for both teams.
San Antonio Spurs' perspective
After struggling at the start of the season, Spurs have started to look like a winning team. They had a three-game winning streak before Rockets' beat them 108-101 in their previous match.
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the game against Rockets. Rudy Gay and Aldridge were other top scorers who contributed 13 and 18 points respectively. Spurs had a decent game, but it was not enough.
Spurs have been better at Home than on the road and will be looking to bounce back and beat the Nuggets tonight.
Denver Nuggets' perspective
Nuggets were also having a four-game winning streak before LA Clipper routed them in their previous game. They are one of the best performing teams in the NBA right now.
Nuggets had a cold night against the Clippers as no player scored more than 20 points. Nikola Jokic was the leading scorer with 19 points and six rebounds. Jamal Murray had 18 points and was the only other starter in double figures.
They were very weak on the defensive end and allowed the Clippers to score 132 points in four quarters. They need to better with the defense today.
Nuggets will be itching to bounce back tonight with a win against the Spurs.
Injury updates
San Antonio Spurs:
Dejounte Murray- OUT
Pau Gasol- OUT
Denver Nuggets:
Isaiah Thomas- OUT
Paul Millsap- OUT
Gary Harris- OUT
Will Barton- OUT
How things might unfold
Nuggets are one of the biggest surprises this season. They have a very talented lineup. They are no joke! Spurs, on the other hand, are relatively inconsistent so far this season.
With a good amount of rest coming into this match, I would give an edge to the Nuggets.