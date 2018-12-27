×
NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Preview and prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17   //    27 Dec 2018, 00:16 IST

San Antonio Spurs (18-16) vs Denver Nuggets (21-10), AT&T Center

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs will host Denver Nuggets at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio Spurs are coming off a defeat against the Houston Rockets, whereas Nuggets were routed by the LA Clippers. Let us see how things stand for both teams.

San Antonio Spurs' perspective

San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic
San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic

After struggling at the start of the season, Spurs have started to look like a winning team. They had a three-game winning streak before Rockets' beat them 108-101 in their previous match.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the game against Rockets. Rudy Gay and Aldridge were other top scorers who contributed 13 and 18 points respectively. Spurs had a decent game, but it was not enough.

Spurs have been better at Home than on the road and will be looking to bounce back and beat the Nuggets tonight.

Denver Nuggets' perspective

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets
Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

Nuggets were also having a four-game winning streak before LA Clipper routed them in their previous game. They are one of the best performing teams in the NBA right now.

Nuggets had a cold night against the Clippers as no player scored more than 20 points. Nikola Jokic was the leading scorer with 19 points and six rebounds. Jamal Murray had 18 points and was the only other starter in double figures.

They were very weak on the defensive end and allowed the Clippers to score 132 points in four quarters. They need to better with the defense today.

Nuggets will be itching to bounce back tonight with a win against the Spurs.

Injury updates

San Antonio Spurs: 

Dejounte Murray- OUT 

Pau Gasol- OUT

Denver Nuggets: 

Isaiah Thomas- OUT

Paul Millsap- OUT

Gary Harris- OUT 

Will Barton- OUT

How things might unfold

Nuggets are one of the biggest surprises this season. They have a very talented lineup. They are no joke! Spurs, on the other hand, are relatively inconsistent so far this season.

With a good amount of rest coming into this match, I would give an edge to the Nuggets.

Prediction: Nuggets to beat San Antonio Spurs

