NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
14   //    09 Dec 2018, 22:00 IST

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs (12-14) vs Utah Jazz(13-13), AT&T Center

San Antonio Spurs will host the Utah Jazz today at the At&T Centre in San Antonio, Texas.

Both the teams are coming off huge victories with Spurs beating the Lakers, and Jazz blowing out the Rockets.

Let us have a look at how the match might unfold

San Antonio Spurs perspective

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

Spurs had an impressive victory against the Lakers in their previous game. They were down by 10 points in the fourth quarter but somehow managed to pull out the win.

The Spurs team has been fragile on the defensive end this season, resulting in a few blowout losses. But in their previous game, they produced an excellent defensive show and proved that they could defend.

The scoring was led by DeMar DeRozan, who scored 36 points and was well supported by Davis Bertans, LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl. Bertans had some great shot beyond the arc which flamed their return in the final quarter.

Jazz blew out Spurs in their previous encounter by 35 points and Spurs will look to avenge that loss, especially when they are at home.

Utah Jazz perspective

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets

Jazz will be looking to continue their two-game winning streak and beat Spurs at home today. They have won five out of the last seven outings and are looking confident entering this match.

They blew out Rockets in the previous match irrespective of the fact that Rudy Gobert was ejected and Donovan Mitchell scored just six points. Derrick Favors, Joe Ingles and Dante Exum put up impressive numbers to lead the Jazz to a 118-91 win.

Jazz have a deep line-up and will make it tough for the underperforming Spurs today.

How things might unfold

Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs
Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs

Spurs are inconsistent this season. One moment they have looked good and the other they have been horrible. Beating the in-form Jazz will be a tough task for them, and I believe Jazz will continue their impressive run.

Jazz will have the last say today.

Injury Update

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (knee), Pau Gasol (foot)

Jazz: None

Match-ups to watch for:

DeMar DeRozan vs Donovan Mitchell

LaMarcus Aldridge vs Rudy Gobert

Prediction: Jazz beat Spurs


