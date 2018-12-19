×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Scoring Leaders so far 

Davion Moore
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    19 Dec 2018, 11:38 IST

Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets
Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets

The NBA season has been exciting up to this point. Teams are playing well and their star players are scoring on a high-level. In other words, the best of the best in the league are playing at the top of their game.

Every year, the NBA tracks the league leaders in stats. The NBA tracks stats such as points per game, rebounds per game, steals per game and more. For example, Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is the league leader in rebounds. He averages 15.5 rebounds per game.

DeAndre Jordan of the Dallas Mavericks is second with an average of 13.9 rebounds. One of the most important stats is the points per game category. The top-five scorers of the NBA are crucial to their team. They are the ones who help lead to teams to victory. The current top-five scorers are an elite group. Here are the top-five scorers of the 2018-2019 season.

#5 Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards
Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards

Damian Lillard is one of the top point guards in the league. He's helped the Trailblazers maintain a record of 17-13. The Trailblazers are the fifth seed of the Western Conference. Lillard is a part of the backcourt duo of the Trailblazers. Lillard and CJ McCollum make up one of the best but underrated backcourts of the league.

On Monday, Lillard scored 39 points against the L.A Clippers. Lillard currently averages 27.3 points per game. The Trailblazers' next game is on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. In their last game against the Grizzlies (on December 12th) Lillard scored 14 points. This was out of character for the Blazers guard. On Wednesday, Lillard will likely have a better performance. If he continues to play how he is playing, he'll remain in the top-five.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers James Harden Kevin Durant
Davion Moore
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Points per game leaders through week...
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Time stats: Leaders by category
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Houston Rockets'...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Greatest NBA Finals MVP performances of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-Throw leaders in the NBA for 2012-13
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Trevor Ariza could join the Lakers or...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: The Raptors do the double over...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for MVP
RELATED STORY
Predicting the All-NBA First Team for the 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
4 Most Overhyped NBA Players Of 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us