NBA 2018-19: Scoring Leaders so far

Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets

The NBA season has been exciting up to this point. Teams are playing well and their star players are scoring on a high-level. In other words, the best of the best in the league are playing at the top of their game.

Every year, the NBA tracks the league leaders in stats. The NBA tracks stats such as points per game, rebounds per game, steals per game and more. For example, Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is the league leader in rebounds. He averages 15.5 rebounds per game.

DeAndre Jordan of the Dallas Mavericks is second with an average of 13.9 rebounds. One of the most important stats is the points per game category. The top-five scorers of the NBA are crucial to their team. They are the ones who help lead to teams to victory. The current top-five scorers are an elite group. Here are the top-five scorers of the 2018-2019 season.

#5 Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards

Damian Lillard is one of the top point guards in the league. He's helped the Trailblazers maintain a record of 17-13. The Trailblazers are the fifth seed of the Western Conference. Lillard is a part of the backcourt duo of the Trailblazers. Lillard and CJ McCollum make up one of the best but underrated backcourts of the league.

On Monday, Lillard scored 39 points against the L.A Clippers. Lillard currently averages 27.3 points per game. The Trailblazers' next game is on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. In their last game against the Grizzlies (on December 12th) Lillard scored 14 points. This was out of character for the Blazers guard. On Wednesday, Lillard will likely have a better performance. If he continues to play how he is playing, he'll remain in the top-five.

