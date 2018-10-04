NBA 2018-19 season: 5 teams that could surprise people

Amulya Shekhar

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

With the NBA season less than 2 weeks away now, we at Sportskeeda sat down to discuss teams which have the potential to outperform their Vegas over/under projections. At the end of the discussion, while there were torn hairs and understandable disagreements over certain teams, we narrowed the list down to 5 specific teams that are showing signs of life and have the players to pull off a memorable regular season campaign.

These teams have front offices which have declared their intent to compete at a high level this season, and their moves in the offseason signal as much. The following 5 teams stand the best chances of surprising NBA fans this season:

#5 Phoenix Suns

New Zealand Breakers v Phoenix Suns

The Suns seem to be done with tanking for now, judging by their moves in the offseason. They added a veteran presence in Trevor Ariza as a free agent, traded for Ryan Anderson and have trimmed some of the fat on their roster while adding bargain pieces like Richaun Holmes and DeAnthony Melton.

Devin Booker has already taken off as an offensive juggernaut based on his performances from last season, and he now has a devastating pick-and-roll partner in DeAndre Ayton, the #1 overall pick in the 2018 draft class. Josh Jackson and TJ Warren will compete for a wing spot, while the likes of Dragan Bender, Troy Daniels and Tyson Chandler complete their roster.

Although they look unlikely to make the playoffs at the moment, they could be a potential banana skin for several teams if everything falls into place.

