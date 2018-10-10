×
NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Golden State Warriors

Nishant Upadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
40   //    10 Oct 2018, 19:21 IST

The reigning champions of the NBA, Golden State Warriors will be trying for the three-peat this season. The only question remains is there any team which can stop them from achieving the feat that was last achieved a decade ago. During the off-season, they have done everything to add more talent and competition to their roster.

Golden State Warriors 5 headed Monster
Golden State Warriors 5 headed Monster

With the addition of De Marcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors have a potential five All-Star lineup with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. This team on paper looks like unbeatable.

However, the game of basketball is not played on paper and these starters will have to get used to each other. Something which Steve Kerr has managed to accomplish in his previous seasons.

Along with the starters they a solid bench with veterans like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. They will provide much-needed bench support along with Jordan Bell and others.

Warriors have made a revolution in the NBA with their free-flowing style of basketball where every player can play most of the positions. During the defense, they switch everything which makes it hard for the opposition players to make shots.

They will likely struggle during the regular season while accommodating DeMarcus Cousins. All the players will have to make him feel comfortable. With his personality issues, will he be available to them for all season? These question will be answered in the regular season of Basketball.

Golden State Warriors Media Day
Golden State Warriors Media Day

Golden State Warriors will also face complacency issues. It is said that repeating winning performances in the NBA is not easy. And this season Golden State Warriors are trying for a three-peat. They should most likely play with renewed motivation and a sense of purpose. Even if they face complacency, Steve Kerr will find various ways to motivate them.

More important question is, will they be able to reach the NBA finals again and will they be ready to three-peat? They almost lost in the Conference Finals to the Houston Rockets who went down after an injury to their All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

On the surface, Golden State Warriors look like an unbeatable team with the addition of De Marcus Cousins, but the fact of the matter remains to be seen. Will Golden State Warriors are able to complete a three-peat or not remains to be seen. With the loaded Western Conference, Golden State Warriors will have to fight for their place to reach the NBA finals.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA 2018 Preseason Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Kevin Durant Stephen Curry 2018 NBA Preseason Schedule
Nishant Upadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
Will be providing with My views on NBA, NFL, NCAA and other sports. I am fan of Cleveland Sports and Chelsea FC
