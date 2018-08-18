NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Top 5 shooting guards

Mihail Kancharla

The guard position has plentiful of talent in the league today. Often you will hear analysts and fans talk about the league being guard heavy. The league has produced an astonishing amount of talented guards in recent years and it has been fun to see them compete against each other.

Today we will focus on the shooting guards. They typically are the guards that play off-ball and instead of playmaking, they focus more on the scoring aspect of the game. The shooting guard position has historically been an important position with legends such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant being the flagbearers of the same.

Even today, we see young shooting guards such as Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker making name for themselves in the league. This list will rank the 5 best shooting guards heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.

#5 Victor Oladipo

The 2017-18 Most Improved Player of the Year

You could make a serious argument about how the Indiana Pacers won the Paul George trade. Oladipo has emerged as a star in the league with the potential of becoming a superstar if he continually improves his game. His success this year came as a big surprise for most as he averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He has emerged as a strong two-way player who could lead the Pacers far into the playoffs. He and his team were able to take the King LeBron James and the Cavs to seven games, so don't be surprised if the Pacers can make it to the conference finals if all the pieces click.

