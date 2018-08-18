Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Top 5 shooting guards

Mihail Kancharla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    18 Aug 2018, 22:05 IST

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Seven

The guard position has plentiful of talent in the league today. Often you will hear analysts and fans talk about the league being guard heavy. The league has produced an astonishing amount of talented guards in recent years and it has been fun to see them compete against each other.

Today we will focus on the shooting guards. They typically are the guards that play off-ball and instead of playmaking, they focus more on the scoring aspect of the game. The shooting guard position has historically been an important position with legends such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant being the flagbearers of the same.

Even today, we see young shooting guards such as Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker making name for themselves in the league. This list will rank the 5 best shooting guards heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.

#5 Victor Oladipo

Image result for victor oladipo
The 2017-18 Most Improved Player of the Year

You could make a serious argument about how the Indiana Pacers won the Paul George trade. Oladipo has emerged as a star in the league with the potential of becoming a superstar if he continually improves his game. His success this year came as a big surprise for most as he averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He has emerged as a strong two-way player who could lead the Pacers far into the playoffs. He and his team were able to take the King LeBron James and the Cavs to seven games, so don't be surprised if the Pacers can make it to the conference finals if all the pieces click.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets James Harden DeMar DeRozan NBA Players
Mihail Kancharla
ANALYST
NBA Free Agency: CP3 to Rockets - 5 Biggest Winners
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA schedule: 5 marquee matchups for the Golden...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Scorers in Golden State Warriors' History 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: 5 Players with the best net rating in the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: Top 5 Offenses Of The Regular Season
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Class Comparison: 2009 vs 2011 - Which one was...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 earth-shattering free agent signings in the...
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
The five biggest winners of NBA Free Agency 2013
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us