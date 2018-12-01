NBA 2018-19: Should the Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Markelle Fultz?

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

The post-LeBron Cleveland Cavaliers continue to struggle through their season. The Cavs currently have a record of 4-17. Yesterday, they lost to the Boston Celtics in a 128-95 game. Today, the Cavs play the Toronto Raptors (division rival of the Boston Celtics).

The Raptors currently have the best record of not only the Eastern Conference but of the entire NBA. They are also on a seven-game winning streak. The Cavaliers have their work cut out for them in their game against the Raptors.

The Cavs will likely lose their fourth straight game against the (current) best team of the Eastern Conference. This game marks the Cavaliers' second straight weekend with back-to-back games. Their third and final weekend of back-to-back games is next week. They face the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

The Cavaliers are a rebuilding team, which is to the dismay of some of their vets. On November 20th, the Cavs announced that they were parting ways with their veteran guard J.R Smith. Smith accused the Cavs of tanking and starting their rebuild. He was under the impression that the Cavs would compete this year.

He thought the Cavs would strive for a playoff spot. But, the Cavs are 15th in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are rebuilding and learning to mesh. They are also making mistakes while doing so, which is expected.

If the Cavs continue to struggle, they'll likely receive a high lottery pick. They can use that pick to draft a player such as Zion Williamson of Duke. This would help the Cavs with their rebuilding process.

The Cavs could pair Williamson with Collin Sexton, their draft pick from last year. But, what if they can acquire another piece this year? What if they can acquire another that piece through a trade involving J.R Smith. What if the Cavs receive Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers?

Markelle Fultz was the first pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Sixers. Fultz is a 6-foot-4 guard from the University of Washington. He currently averages 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He's played in 19 games this season.

Fultz continues to struggle with injuries and his shot. His shoulder injury hinders his success. He will see specialists next week to overcome his injury. According to Yahoo Sports, teams are skeptical of his injury. They do not know if it is an injury. Rather, they think his issues are a mental block. In other words, his shooting struggles are hurting his confidence. Teams want to know if his "injuries" are physical or mental.

Fultz continues to struggle with his career. However, he's only 20 years old. He still has an opportunity to improve and redeem himself. Fultz could benefit from a change of scenery. A new organization/team could give him the fresh start he desperately needs. The Cavs could be one of the teams to consider.

Should the Cavs acquire Markelle Fultz? It is hard to tell. He is a risk, but also a potential reward. And, the Cavs get rid of a disgruntled veteran in J.R Smith. A deal involving Fultz and Smith would likely require a third team, but it might be worth it. The Cavs would gain another young piece while still being a lottery team, and J.R Smith could go to a contender. It could benefit all parties involved, whether it is the Cavs, J.R Smith or Markelle Fultz himself. Now, it is up to the Cavs to determine what they want to do.