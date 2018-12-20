NBA 2018/19: Stephen A. Smith claims Draymond Green could cost the Warriors the Championship

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

After missing a month with an injury, Draymond Green returned to the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup back in mid-December. Despite this, the 28-year-old has struggled from the field, and during the Warriors' 108-103 defeat to the Utah Jazz, Green scored just 8 points.

This continued an alarming trend, as Green has struggled offensively since returning earlier this month. In his last six appearances, Green has failed to score more than 10 points, and he has shot just 10% from behind the arc.

Speaking on ESPN's 'First Take', Stephen A. Smith expressed concern over Green's recent performances and argued that if his form does not improve, then the Warriors could miss out on the 2019 NBA Championship:

When you've got a guy like Draymond Green, who we all love, shooting as badly as he has shot, that is a problem. The bottom line is that Draymond Green has got to make those shots. The Golden State Warriors are usuallly on the floor right now with teams defending them 5 on 4, because they are daring Draymond Green to shoot

He is the key, if he can't start making shots, then I don't think that the Golden State Warriors can win the Championship this year

For the 2018/19 season, Green is averaging 6.3 points,7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Nevertheless, Green's place in the starting lineup could potentially come under threat once DeMarcus Cousins finally makes his Warriors debut in early 2019, and his long-term future is also in doubt due to his contract expiring in 2020.

