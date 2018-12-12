×
NBA 2018/19: Stephen A. Smith says Luka Doncic should win Rookie of the Year

Elliott T
ANALYST
News
44   //    12 Dec 2018, 18:43 IST

Luke Doncic is the early favorite to become this season's Rookie of the Year
Luke Doncic is the early favorite to become this season's Rookie of the Year

Luka Doncic has lit up the NBA during the early part of the season, as he has played an instrumental role in guiding an unfancied Mavericks team to the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings.

The teenager's performances have resulted in the Dallas team holding a 14-11 record, and things have worked out so well for Doncic and the Mavericks, that the Atlanta Hawks will now be regretting trading away the 19-year-old sensation.

ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith, has been so impressed by the youngster that he has already stated that Doncic deserves the Rookie of the Year award. While discussing the potential threats to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference, Smith offered an enthusiastic endorsement of the Mavericks youngster:

He is the real deal, the Rookie of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Rookie of the Year, there is nothing to talk about.

The former Real Madrid player is currently averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his debut season. The Mavericks man is also shooting .371 from behind the arc, and he has an outside chance of making the All-Star team in his rookie season.

Aside from Doncic, who has put in quite a few incredible performances so far in the 2018/19 season, there have been a number of other impressive rookies from the 2018 draft. Among them is Cleveland guard Collin Sexton, DeAndre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

It's fair to say that while Doncic is leading the pack right now, a lot can change in the next five months.

You can see Stephen A. Smith's full appearance on First Take in the video below. Fast forward to the 3-minute mark to hear Smith's comments on Luka Doncic:

Let us know in the comments below who you think is the early frontrunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.


