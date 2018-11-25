NBA 2018-19: Talking points from Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

Final Score: Mavericks defeated Celtics 113-104

The Dallas Mavericks continued their great run, winning six of their past seven games as they overcame a struggling Boston Celtics team that was missing Gordon Hayward.

The game was sealed by the Mavericks as they went into the 4th quarter with a five-point lead with Harrison Barnes and J.J Barea leading their scoring with 20 points apiece. For the Celtics, it was Tatum trying his best with 21 points as he attempted to lift Boston to another win as their record falls to 10-10.

Here are three points we can take away from the game earlier today.

#3 Celtics might have to choose between Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

After a great win over fellow Eastern Conference title contenders the Toronto Raptors in overtime, the Boston Celtics have followed with taking a loss in four of their past five games, losing against Utah, Charlotte, New York and now Dallas.

Following an impressive playoff run last season, taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals, many believed the Celtics were outright favorites to take home the Eastern Conference title this time out after getting back their two All-Stars from injury, Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving.

Unfortunately, these high expectations currently do not seem to be following through as the Celtics are 10-10 and currently sitting 7th in the Eastern Conference standings.

A big issue for the Boston Celtics has been the play of second-year star Jayson Tatum, he has taken an obvious hit in his form and play style this season with the additions of the two All-Stars, mainly that of Gordon Hayward.

With Hayward out for the game at Dallas, Tatum had one of his best games of the season as he was allowed more time with the ball to find his shot and get into a better rhythm as he went on to score a game-high 21 points on 64% shooting from the field and 50% from the three-point line.

It's clear that the Boston Celtics have some tough decisions to make coming up, as their future no doubt rests with Tatum, and they will have to decide whether or not Hayward is stunting his development and if the short-term gain is worth the long-term pain.

