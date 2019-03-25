NBA 2018-19: Teams of The Week - Week 23

Los Angeles Clippers were amazing all week

The NBA 2018-19 season has been superb so far, with few teams exceeding all expectations, while a few others have failed to reach the high hopes their fans had pinned on them. Some surprising results were on display in the Week 23 of the 2018-19 campaign, and these results could shuffle some of the positions in the run-up to the post-season.

This is the time where most teams are looking to make a run for the playoffs and sneak in as the 7th or the 8th seed, giving their fans hope that they too are competitive enough to challenge at the top. With this in mind, let us look at the top five teams of Week 23.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers:

Philadelphia 76ers are playing well, but need to get better

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the league's best teams with some amazing potential ever since making their trades for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. They have consequently lost their bench strength but have put together a line-up worthy of overcoming almost every other team across the league as a result.

They find themselves third in the Eastern Conference at the time of writing, with a 47-26 record and have won seven of their last 10 matches. With three games this week, including two on the road, they ended up victorious in two.

Their first game was a closely contested victory against the Charlotte Hornets, which they ended up winning 118-114. The next was a mammoth game against the Boston Celtics at home - again prevailing in a close game, 118-115 against their fierce rivals.

Their final game of the week was against the Atlanta Hawks, which they ultimately should have closed out but ended up falling short, losing the match in spectacular fashion as Trey Young's last-gasp winner saw them lose 127-129. The 76ers need to keep their run going if they want to keep their home court advantage this season, into the playoffs.

