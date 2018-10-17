NBA 2018-19, Team Preview: Philadelphia 76ers

With the NBA 2018-19 season underway, I have decided to force myself to sit down and pen my thoughts. It promises to be a great one with many important storylines that I will discuss in future pieces.

Right now, this article is for the casual NBA fan who just wants to know how things are going to pan out.

I hope to cover each team, highlight teams that are fun to watch and essentially help you figure out what you think will happen this year. Sounds confusing? Let's get right into it.

The Eastern Conference

In the years gone by, most NBA fans have often turned away from any talk that East is even comparable to the West.

They would be right to turn away this year as well. However, unlike years past, there is for the first time in eight years a vacuum of power in the East and with it; a chance to seize control of the Conference.

A hundred questions will arise and with it a million answers (take it from me, don't believe their answers. Believe mine.).

Is Boston really an unstoppable juggernaut destined to make their first Finals in over a decade? Should we still 'Trust The Process'? Is Giannis going to make teams 'Fear the Deer'? Will Kawhi ever laugh again?

The quick and right answer to all of these questions is yes, but under and only under certain circumstances. However, even if Kawhi laughs, I just want to make sure I never hear it.

I hope to take more than just a short look at these questions and address all the other doubts as well like the more pressing concerns like - Could Orlando actually be better if they played a dog at point guard? or; does John Wall look like a hobo?; and if Dwight's injury is ironic because a pain in the buttocks has a pain in the buttocks? We will go in order of divisions to make it easier to organize and understand this article. And so (*drumroll*),

Atlantic Division

Philadelphia 76ers :

We would all be berated and ridiculed for saying that a team has (by some distance) the greatest talent pool outside of the Bay. But it's true and the team that has it is the Philadelphia 76ers.

Believe me, I've thought long about this and I can come to no other conclusion save the Sixers have the potential to be a dynasty.

But this has all been said before, the Thunder back in 2012 while unsuccessful in their bid to defeat the Heatles drew much appreciation and were touted as basketball's next dynasty.

Fast forward six years and the three are all in different teams, one choosing the easy way to win (can't blame him), one becoming an all-time regular season player whilst always falling in the playoffs and the last choosing to remain in Oklahoma only to be stuck in mediocrity while accentuating his statistics (I love Westbrook way too much).

So this could fall apart for the Sixers very soon if they don't strike while the iron is hot. Embiid has the potential to be a transcendent two-way big man with phantasmagorical footwork and a touch around the basket (also he swats around the basket a lot as well) since Hakeem Olajuwon.

Ben Simmons plays like a young Magic Johnson except he is far more athletic and adept on the defensive end than Magic ever was.

For all of you guys who doubt Ben Simmons simply because he doesn't have a semblance of a jump shot, think about it like this, without being able to shoot from 10 feet out (including free throws) and beyond Ben Simmons averaged 15.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG and 8.2 APG on 54% shooting.

If he could do this with people packing the paint and sagging off him, imagine him with a jump shot. He needs a jump shot to become one of the greatest ever, not to survive in the league, shot or no shot he will still be an All-Star.

That is how good Simmons is. Neither of them, however, are the biggest/most interesting storyline of the year. That honour goes to Markelle Fultz. Coming off a horrid first year in which he seemed to show none of the skills that led to his being drafted No. 1 overall, he seemed to have lost confidence in his own abilities and worst of all - conked Embiid in the face (which did lead to Ben blitzing the league and Joel 'Zorro' Embiid terrorizing Whiteside in the playoffs.

So in a way, thanks Markelle. And of course, it was not intentional. But Embiid getting injured in any way is worthy of concern.).

However he did perk up and show his rare athleticism in some highlight plays, (which included emasculating Atlanta legend Damion Lee and a couple of great chase down blocks.) preseason was a mixed bag for him but the most important thing is - he has regained some of his confidence back.

Philly's quest for the title will hinge on Markelle being able to back up Simmons and Embiid as a third star. In terms of other players, they retained RoCo (All-World Defense), J.J. Redick who killed in the preseason, T.J. McConnell (hustle man, the white (less defensive) Marcus Smart), they drafted Mikal Bridges and then traded him to Phoenix in one of the most cold-hearted moves in Draft night history.

They got Zhaire Smith and a Miami pick in 2021 (very valuable). Zhaire who shone in preseason partook in the Sixers' tradition of rookies breaking their feet before the start of the season (is that why Markelle struggled?).

Another player barely accounted for is Dario Saric, this should be a breakout year for Super Dario who (in my opinion) should share quite some time with the second 5 to better showcase his playmaking skills.

He also provides good floor spacing and an excellent intensity that absolutely boosts the team's performance level. With the good, there is the bad as well and the loss of Ilyasova and Belinelli in free agency will leave Philly with worse floor spacing than last year.

Spacing is a necessity if your major playmakers are both known non-shooters but signing Muscala as a backup for Embiid might be a smart decision.

It will be interesting to see how creative Brett Brown can be with his lineups to get the best out of his franchise cornerstones.

Promoting Elton Brand was a risky gamble that may or may not pay off but for Philly's sake, I hope it does.

Team M.V.P. - Joel Embiid

X-Factor - Markelle Fultz

What their season hinges on - Embiid's health, Fultz's development and Ben's jumpshot

Expected seeding - Third in the East

Finish to the season - Conference Semifinals in seven games.