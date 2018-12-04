NBA 2018-19: The best individual performances of the season so far

A subtle adjustment was made to the NBA's official rules heading into this season; Rule 7, Section 4, Part D explains the change. In the plainest and simplest of terms, the rule outlines that the shot clock will now reset to 14 seconds instead of the full 24 seconds after an offensive rebound from a shot which has touched the rim.

It was a highly publicised rule change, and even casual NBA fans are mostly aware of it, but the subtlety is not in the rule itself, but rather the effect the rule has had on games.

NBA basketball is evolving constantly

With shot clocks resetting to 14 seconds instead of 24, teams are taking more shots per game. The number of possessions a team uses per game, which is an advanced stat called pace, is at an all-time high this season as a result of the new rule. 22 teams currently have a pace over 100, compared to just five teams who surpassed that number last season.

The New Orleans Pelicans led the league in pace last season with 101.6 possessions per game, a number which would rank them 11th in the league this season; The Atlanta Hawks lead the league in pace with 106.89 possessions per game. This year is the first year since the 1988-89 season in which the league-wide average pace surpasses 100.

Increased pace means more possessions per game, and more possessions mean bigger and more polarising stat lines. Just 20 games into the season we have already seen some career-defining performances from multiple all-stars. Every single day we are treated with stat lines which look like they are straight out of NBA 2K19 and kept on our toes for the next one.

With so many iconic performances already, which player has had the best individual performance and put on the best show for the fans? Here are the ten best performances from a season packed with must-see action.

