×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: The best individual performances of the season so far

Daniel Crouch
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
42   //    04 Dec 2018, 17:48 IST

A subtle adjustment was made to the NBA's official rules heading into this season; Rule 7, Section 4, Part D explains the change. In the plainest and simplest of terms, the rule outlines that the shot clock will now reset to 14 seconds instead of the full 24 seconds after an offensive rebound from a shot which has touched the rim.

It was a highly publicised rule change, and even casual NBA fans are mostly aware of it, but the subtlety is not in the rule itself, but rather the effect the rule has had on games.

NBA basketball is evolving constantly
NBA basketball is evolving constantly

With shot clocks resetting to 14 seconds instead of 24, teams are taking more shots per game. The number of possessions a team uses per game, which is an advanced stat called pace, is at an all-time high this season as a result of the new rule. 22 teams currently have a pace over 100, compared to just five teams who surpassed that number last season.

The New Orleans Pelicans led the league in pace last season with 101.6 possessions per game, a number which would rank them 11th in the league this season; The Atlanta Hawks lead the league in pace with 106.89 possessions per game. This year is the first year since the 1988-89 season in which the league-wide average pace surpasses 100.

Increased pace means more possessions per game, and more possessions mean bigger and more polarising stat lines. Just 20 games into the season we have already seen some career-defining performances from multiple all-stars. Every single day we are treated with stat lines which look like they are straight out of NBA 2K19 and kept on our toes for the next one.

With so many iconic performances already, which player has had the best individual performance and put on the best show for the fans? Here are the ten best performances from a season packed with must-see action.

1 / 11 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Stephen Curry NBA Players
Daniel Crouch
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA 2018-19 : All the 50-point performances registered so...
RELATED STORY
3 best point guard performances this season
RELATED STORY
Grab your popcorn: the thrilling 2018-19 NBA season is here!
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers for the Los Angeles Lakers...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 players with most triple-doubles so far
RELATED STORY
The Very First Tweets From NBA Superstars
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Storylines you need to follow this upcoming...
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-time greatest scorers by position 
RELATED STORY
Creating the Perfect NBA Player: 12 Traits from the best...
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry: How he redefined Basketball and became the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us