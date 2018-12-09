×
NBA 2018-19: The favorites to win the Rookie of the Year

Gautam Varier
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
127   //    09 Dec 2018, 15:53 IST

2018 NBA Draft
2018 NBA Draft

This time last year, there were plenty of questions about the 2017 draft class. Markelle Fultz wasn't playing, while Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson were struggling. It's safe to say that this rookie class hasn't disappointed one bit thus far.

Almost all of the lottery picks have been hits which is quite remarkable and the top guys have shown flashes of greatness. Luka Doncic has led the way, while DeAndre Ayton has been solid and efficient.

So, with more than a quarter of the season having passed, we decided to look at the favorites to bring home the award this year. It wasn't easy to choose just five out of such an impressive class, but we've decided to give it a shot. Here's the top 5.

#5 Collin Sexton

Aron Baynes (L) and Collin Sexton (R)
Aron Baynes (L) and Collin Sexton (R)

Collin Sexton has come quite a way since the start of the season when some of the Cavs veterans said that he doesn't know how to play the game. After being on the bench to start off the season, Sexton was finally inserted into the starting lineup 10 games into the campaign and boy, has he has delivered after the reins of the offense were handed over to him.

In 16 starts this season, he's averaging 18.8 Points and has 8 games of over 20 Points in this stretch. He's also been pretty efficient, shooting 45% from the field and 44% from deep. His playmaking, however, does leave much to be desired, averaging 2.7 a game, with his season-high standing at just 6 assists against the Washington Wizards.

Despite the playmaking issues, Sexton has shown that he has what it takes to succeed in this league at least as a scorer. He just about edges out Wendell Carter Jr who's been trending upwards as well

1 / 5 NEXT
