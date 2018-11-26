×
NBA 2018-19: The Lakers should trade for Kemba Walker

Elliott T
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    26 Nov 2018, 01:07 IST

Kemba Walker would be an excellent addition to the Los Angeles Lakers
Kemba Walker would be an excellent addition to the Los Angeles Lakers

Kemba Walker has been one of the best performers of the NBA season so far. The 28-year-old has continued to improve season after season, and his standout performances have been crucial in guiding a poor Hornets team to a 9-9 record.

The 2-time All-Star is a free agent in the summer of 2019, so the Lakers would likely have to only give up one of their young core to land the Hornets star. The Los Angeles team could of course wait until the summer to land Walker in free agency, however, the team has looked better than expected this season, and pairing Kemba Walker with LeBron James could make a huge difference for the remainder of the season.

Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball are currently vying for the point-guard starting spot, although Walker offers a huge upgrade on both players. Walker is currently averaging 28.9 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is also shooting a near career high of .383 from three-point range.

Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker recently dropped 43 points on the Boston Celtics
Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker recently dropped 43 points on the Boston Celtics

The success of the current Laker's team is heavily reliant on the nightly performances of LeBron James, as if the King fails to have a big night, the team loses more often than not. Adding Walker could end the team's overreliance on the NBA's best player.

The Hornets star has already dropped 60 points on the Philadelphia 76ers, in addition to 43 on Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics. Despite his small frame, Walker has demonstrated that he is a man for the big occasion, and the thought of Walker and LeBron in the same team should be incredibly worrying to the Lakers rivals in the Western Conference.

As long as the Hornets are not unreasonable by asking for a number of the Lakers young core, Magic Johnson should execute a trade for Walker as soon as possible. The addition of Walker would put the Lakers in a much stronger position to contend with a Warriors team that has shown early signs of vulnerability this year.


Elliott T
ANALYST
