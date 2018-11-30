NBA 2018-19: 3 takeaways from Philadelphia 76ers' blowout win over New York Knicks

This would have been one of the many expected regular season results, had the Philadelphia 76ers not lost their last match to the league-worst Cleveland Cavaliers. But they got back on track for this one and took home an impressive 117-91 win over the lowly New York Knicks.

Joel Embiid's dad, Thomas Embiid, was in attendance for this game. And his son's authoritative performance to lead his team to victory made his trip from Cameroon even more memorable.

In the aftermath of this matchup, the Sixers improved to 15-8 on the season, residing in the 3rd spot out East. The Knicks, meanwhile, slid down to the 12th position with a 7-16 win-loss record.

This was the Sixers' second straight win and coincidentally, the Knicks' second straight loss. Here are the three takeaways from the Sixers vs Knicks game.

#3 One of the best shooting nights for Philadelphia

JJ Redick

JJ Redick's exquisite discipline in life pays off every now and then for Philly. This was one of those nights. He shot 4-6 from downtown, dropping 24 in just 26 minutes of playtime, and hit the 20-point mark for the third time in five games.

“I always feel like when I shoot the ball it’s going to go in, but there’s a different feeling I think when you haven’t missed and you’ve taken a few shots and you just keep seeing the ball go in,” he said. “It certainly increases the dopamine levels in your brain.”

He is 34 years old but does not look like slowing down on the court, as he moves constantly without the ball. His off-ball movements enabled him to get separation from Emmanuel Mudiay and the other Knicks defenders en route to easy baskets.

The Philadelphia 76ers, as a unit, shot 54% (47-87) from the floor and an awe-inspiring 48%(12-25) from the deep. With most of their players shooting decently, upwards of 50% from the 2-point region in the season so far, this was just another regulation game for them, shooting the way they usually shoot.

Coach Brett Brown drew plays to get Redick fairly makeable looks from the deep, and JJ did not disappoint in most instances. Mike Muscala and Wilson Chandler both shot 2-3 from beyond the arc, helping Philly get their 7th win in the last 10 games.

