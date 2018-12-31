NBA 2018-19: Thunder, Lakers, and the Rockets are the biggest threats to the Warriors in the Western Conference

Lakers have the perfect balance between veterans and young players.

As the Golden State Warriors look to complete the three-peat this season, there are only three teams out of the 15 in the Western Conference that seem to be able to foil their plan. Those 3 teams being - Thunder, Lakers and the Rockets.

Let's start with the Lakers. The Lakers finished with 35 wins and 47 losses last season and were placed 11th in the Western Conference. They have added veterans like LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler, and Rajon Rondo this season to their roster that already consisted of impressive young players like Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart.

At the moment, they're currently ranked 6th in the Western Conference but that does not tell you the complete pictures. The Lakers have already beaten the Warriors by 20 points with LeBron out injured for the majority of the game. Besides, LeBron, Rondo, McGee, and Stephenson are proven Playoff games assassins who can take control of the game if the occasion demands.

The Oklahoma City Thunder started off the season with a 0-4 record but then went hot with a 10 game winning streak. They're currently placed 3rd, just one spot behind the Warriors. After the Big 3 of Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George failed to pay dividends last year, but don't count the OKC out this season.

They're the best defensive team amongst the lot even without their elite perimeter defender Andre Roberson who's out with injury. Dennis Schroder is their backup point guard who's averaging 16 points a game and they have a solid big man in Steven Adams who's averaging 15 Points and 10 Rebounds a night.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the 3rd straight season and is doing a spectacular job of sacrificing his shots for Paul George who's averaging 26 Points Per Game and playing the best basketball of his career.

Westbrook and George are both amongst the top 10 players in the Western Conference.

James Harden has averaged a staggering 40 points in his last five games and is playing like the MVP that he is. After a shaky start to the season which left the fans wondering if the Rockets would even make the Playoffs, Harden has led the team and carried them to the 5th spot in the Western Conference with Chris Paul sidelined with injuries.

Players like Eric Gordon and Clint Capella have also stepped up in the last month or so. Capela is averaging 15 Points and 10 Rebounds a night and fills up the lane which makes space for Harden who is excellent from the mid-range. Nene has been huge coming off the bench to display the depth in the Rockets lineup. Chris Paul will be back during the Playoffs and that can cause the Warriors some trouble.

The Beard is currently playing better than his MVP season.

It is to be seen if any of these teams hold the capacity to actually defeat the Warriors in a seven-game series. These will be some interesting matchups to watch

