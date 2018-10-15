NBA 2018-19: Top 10 centers this season

There are few things that Anthony Davis can't do on a basketball court

After going through a period of deep deficiency in elite big men, the NBA has finally gone back to the days of yore, when tall, strong and big men dominated the game.

Even though the game today is much more skill-based than it was earlier on, big men have become more and more polished over the years, and have learned to take the perimeter-trending offenses becoming popular across the NBA in their stride.

That is why the best big men in the business today are the biggest matchup nightmares out there for teams which don't have a quality center on their payroll.

Try as you might, basketball is a game which gives an inherent advantage to taller people, and as long as the tallest players in the world are able to stay apace with the trends of the game, there will be no dearth of great big men to savour.

The following is a list of the top 10 centers in the league next season, by expected impact on the fortunes of their team and in terms of their statistical brilliance:

#10 DeAndre Ayton

DeAndre Ayton is a 7'1", 250-pound monster who also happens to be able to run the floor at guard-like speeds

He has a 40-inch vertical, and the No.1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft should be able to be a rim-runner in the mold of a couple of players we'll talk later about right from the start of his NBA career.

The reason why he's been selected at No.1 overall, though, is that Ayton has an offensive package that, combined with his measurables, force people to bring up the legends like David Robinson or Patrick Ewing as players to whom his game is similar.

Ayton's sweet jump shot, his ability to face up big men and beat them off the dribble, a well-developed post game and overall offensive basketball IQ make him a ready-made, fail-safe Rookie of the Year candidate given how the Suns' offense looks likely to be built around him and Devin Booker.

Summer league and preseason action have served to only increase belief in the notion that Ayton was the best player available in this draft.

Jumping out particularly are his surprisingly well-developed NBA-level defensive instincts and his ability to switch.

Even if he's somewhat a defensive liability right now, players with his height and skill set are all but certainties to excel in the NBA.

This is easily the most debatable selection I've made through the article, but I feel Ayton has the potential to outplay his ranking right this year.

