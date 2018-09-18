Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA 2018-19: Top 10 point guards going into the new season

Top 5 / Top 10
169   //    18 Sep 2018, 21:35 IST

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Three
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Three

With exactly 4 weeks left for the NBA season to commence, we at Sportskeeda sat down to hash out a consensus list of the top 10 floor generals in the league today. As is the case with any discussion revolving around sports, there were a lot of disagreements between the panelists lumped in with the universally agreed themes.

Ultimately, we settled on the following top 10 list based on expected impact of the finalized players purely next season. Obviously, we tried to factor in their play in the last couple of seasons in order to provide us pointers for the next season, but we're valuing future production above everything else in this discussion.

The list goes like this:

#10 Kemba Walker

Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets

It is a matter of great misfortune for basketball fans like you and me that the Hornets have been unable to surround their All Star point guard with a squad capable of making the playoffs even in a historically weak Eastern Conference.

Over the past 3 seasons, Walker's improved shooting has really opened up the rest of his offensive game for him. A Rondo type who shot very little from range early on his career, Walker has come a long way from averaging 30.5% on 3.4 attempts during his rookie season to now taking over 7 attempts per game from downtown on nearly 40% conversion.

His handles are right up there with the likes of Steph, CP3 and Kyrie - make no mistake about it. He is just about one of the most irreplaceable players in the league based on on/off net rating stats.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook Stephen Curry
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
