NBA 2018-19: Top 3 Performers for the Sacramento Kings this season

Jame FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 28 Nov 2018, 11:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are off to a good start. They were expected to again finish in the lottery positions but they have been playing some of the most exciting brand of basketball.

The Kings are pushing the ball up with tremendous pace and are shooting nicely from outside. The Sacramento Kings are currently lying in the 8th place in the loaded Western Conference standings with a 10-10 record.

They have had some good wins under their belt this season. They beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in both the games this season and lost by just one point to the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings haven't made the playoffs in a while but this is some of the best basketball that they have played over the years. They have a good upcoming youth core that may surprise the basketball world in the coming years. Here are the top 3 performers for the Sacramento Kings this season.

#3 Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley has been a terrific addition for the Kings

Bagley was selected as the #2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings and he has not disappointed so far. Bagley has displayed consistent performances coming off the bench for the Sacramento Kings and has become a vital cog in this young season so far.

Bagley is averaging 13 points and 6.7 rebounds in just 23 minutes of action per game this season. In a recent game against the Golden State Warriors, Bagley became the first teenager in NBA history to put up 20 points and 15 rebounds in a game coming off the bench.

Bagley has become the leader of the bench unit for the Kings. It won't be long before he cracks the starting unit. The energy and motor that he shows makes him a very special player.

1 / 3 NEXT