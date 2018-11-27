×
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers of the day, 26th November 2018

Top 5 / Top 10
40   //    27 Nov 2018, 16:35 IST

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

There were seven matches played on the day. Most of the matches were very tightly contested. Only the Indiana Pacers had a blowout win over the Utah Jazz 121-88.

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their merry run since trading away Jimmy Butler. They won at Cavaliers 102-95 and are now just one win away from .500.

The Boston Celtics are trying to get back to their best and emerged victorious at the Pelicans. The San Antonio Spurs edged out a 108-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls that took them to .500 record in the West. They now stand at 10-10 after 20 matches in the season.

The Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors were the other teams that came out with a win over the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic respectively.

Here are the top 3 key performers from the day:

#3 John Wall

The All-Star point guard had another commanding performance in the 135-131 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets
The All-Star point guard had another commanding performance in the 135-131 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets

The Washington Wizards have improved of late after having a torrid start to the season. Much of this improvement can be attributed to the consistent displays of John Wall.

The All-Star point guard had another commanding performance in the 135-131 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets. John Wall finished with 36 points on 13-23 shooting from the field and also dished out 11 assists.

John Wall is now averaging 22 points and eight assists for the season with 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He again seems to be playing at an All-Star level and is guiding his team to victories.

There had been plenty of rumors regarding the trade speculations of the Wizards All-Star backcourt. But they have shown improved displays in the past few games.

The Wizards have rampantly climbed up the Eastern Conference standings and are now placed in the 9th position with an 8-12 record.

