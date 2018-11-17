NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers of the last Game Night

DeMar DeRozan had a great game

The NBA is finally back and it has been an exciting first month of action. The Golden State Warriors are still the favourites to win it all and started the season in dominant fashion. They are at the top of the western conference ladder while Raptors are sitting firmly at the top of the eastern conference ladder.

Los Angeles Lakers are finally figuring it out and are currently on a 4-game winning streak and have turned the tables after starting the season 2-5. The Cleveland Cavaliers are at the bottom of the conference table with just two wins and as much as 12 loses.

We had ourselves a three-game slate on 15 November on the NBA and involved some really good action. Let us take a look at three top performers from those three matches.

Results:

Houston Rockets defeated Golden State Warriors, 107-86

Denver Nuggets defeated Atlanta Hawks, 138-93

Los Angeles Clippers defeated San Antonio Spurs, 116-111

#3 Juan Hernangomez

Juan Hernangomez scored 25 points in the game

Stat line: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and a steal on 75 % shooting

After losing to the Rockets at home by 10 points, the Nuggets were back at it, two days later and played hosts to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks were 3-11 to start the season and are having yet another disappointing season.

Hernangomez's best game of the season before this one at home came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. He scored 23 points to lead the Nuggets to victory. In the game against the Hawks, the Spanish player thrived once again and scored 25 points in the game.

Juan went 9-for-12 from the field and dominated in the paint. He went 5-for-7 from the free-throw line and it is noteworthy that he is getting solid minutes in his third year in the NBA and is definitely looking good for the Nuggets.

