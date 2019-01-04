NBA 2018-19: Top 3 Performers on January 3rd, 2019

Guard James Harden

The last night's NBA action was filled with three exciting games. In San Antonio, it was the return of Kawhi Leonard, who led the team to NBA championship in 2014. The Raptors were outperformed by the Spurs for the entire 48 minutes as they lost 125-107.

We go to Sacramento and the Nuggets defeated the Kings, on the back of 36-point performance by Jamal Murray. The last game involved two of the Western Conference powerhouses, Warriors and Rockets go at it.

The regulation period was not sufficient and the Rockets eventually walked out of Oracle with a 135-134 exciting win. Let us take a look at the top three performers from last night's action.

#1 James Harden at Golden State Warriors

James Harden erupted for 44 points at the Oracle Arena

Stat line: 44 points. 10 rebounds, 15 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks on 40.6 % shooting

James Harden has been on a tear since last 2-3 weeks and has been pouring in points effortlessly. He has single-handedly changed saved the season for Houston Rockets and lifted them to the 4th place from 14th place in West.

Even though he has been receiving a lot of hate from NBA fans as the guard is known for his ability to draw fouls heavily, one cannot deny the fact that he is one of the best offensive basketball players ever to step his foot on the court.

After dropping 43 points at Memphis Grizzlies in what was the last game of Rockets in 2018, Harden once again erupted for 44 points, this time in Golden State against the Warriors to lift the Rockets over the Warriors in an absolute cracker of a game.

James, en route to his fifth straight game with 40 or more points, hit an incredible game-winning three-pointer in overtime, with Draymond Green contesting it and shocked the entire Oracle Arena. This has to be his best performance this season and it came off against the two-time defending champs.

