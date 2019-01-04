×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Top 3 Performers on January 3rd, 2019

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17   //    04 Jan 2019, 19:31 IST

Guard James Harden
Guard James Harden

The last night's NBA action was filled with three exciting games. In San Antonio, it was the return of Kawhi Leonard, who led the team to NBA championship in 2014. The Raptors were outperformed by the Spurs for the entire 48 minutes as they lost 125-107.

We go to Sacramento and the Nuggets defeated the Kings, on the back of 36-point performance by Jamal Murray. The last game involved two of the Western Conference powerhouses, Warriors and Rockets go at it.

The regulation period was not sufficient and the Rockets eventually walked out of Oracle with a 135-134 exciting win. Let us take a look at the top three performers from last night's action.

#1 James Harden at Golden State Warriors

James Harden erupted for 44 points at the Oracle Arena
James Harden erupted for 44 points at the Oracle Arena

Stat line: 44 points. 10 rebounds, 15 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks on 40.6 % shooting

James Harden has been on a tear since last 2-3 weeks and has been pouring in points effortlessly. He has single-handedly changed saved the season for Houston Rockets and lifted them to the 4th place from 14th place in West.

Even though he has been receiving a lot of hate from NBA fans as the guard is known for his ability to draw fouls heavily, one cannot deny the fact that he is one of the best offensive basketball players ever to step his foot on the court.

After dropping 43 points at Memphis Grizzlies in what was the last game of Rockets in 2018, Harden once again erupted for 44 points, this time in Golden State against the Warriors to lift the Rockets over the Warriors in an absolute cracker of a game.

James, en route to his fifth straight game with 40 or more points, hit an incredible game-winning three-pointer in overtime, with Draymond Green contesting it and shocked the entire Oracle Arena. This has to be his best performance this season and it came off against the two-time defending champs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets James Harden DeMar DeRozan
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
NBA Daily Notes: Pelicans can't seem to win; Top fantasy...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers of the day, 26th November 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets:...
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA MVP candidates
RELATED STORY
NBA Daily Notes: The Nuggets continue winning; Top...
RELATED STORY
NBA Daily Notes: The Raptors falter; top fantasy picks...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 best individual performances so far
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA schedule: 5 marquee matchups for the Golden...
RELATED STORY
5 Craziest stat lines in the modern NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA: 5 Craziest triple-doubles of all-time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us