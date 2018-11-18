×
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers on November 17, 2018

Kaushik Turlapaty
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
27   //    18 Nov 2018, 16:53 IST

Kemba Walker hung 60 points on the Philadelphia 76ers
Last night's NBA action involved as many as ten games and involved some breath-taking performances.

In Brooklyn, the Nets' woes continued as they lost to the Clippers, 119-127, on the back of strong performances from Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris.

We go to Chicago and the Bulls got blown out of the United Center by the Toronto Raptors, 122-83.

At the Toyota Center, Houston Rockets took care of the business by defeating the Sacramento Kings, 132-112. In Phoenix, Paul George and Steven Adams' double-doubles lifted the Thunder over Suns.

The short-handed Golden State Warriors got shocked by the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic and Harrison Barnes combined for 47 points on 16-for-34 shooting. In Indiana, the Pacers defeated the Hawks, 97-89.

In this article, let us take a look at three top performers from the last night's action.

#3 Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double
Stat line: 36 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks on 65.2 percent shooting

Nikola Vucevic started the season hot and is averaging 19.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is playing a huge role in the Orlando Magic's success and is putting up big numbers on a regular basis.

Three days after netting 30 points on a red-hot shooting against the 76ers, Nikola showed up big once again and scored 36 points to help the Magic beat the Lakers.

In the fourth quarter, he had eight straight points and the Magic ended the Lakers' four-game winning streak.

Vucevic ended the night shooting 15-for-23, including 2-for-5 from downtown. He also grabbed 13 rebounds and posted his ninth double-double this season. In the second-half, Vucevic hit 10 of his 14 shots and played a key role to lift the Magic over Lakers.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Charlotte Hornets New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Kemba Walker NBA top 20 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
CONTRIBUTOR
Basketball junkie
Fetching more content...
