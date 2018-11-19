×
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers on November 18, 2018

29   //    19 Nov 2018, 19:17 IST

LeBron James. Credit: USA Today
LeBron James. Credit: USA Today

The Sunday night was filled with some exciting NBA action and we had a five-game slate that saw some players have monster performances. In Minnesota, Butler-less T-Wolves fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, behind a double-double performance from Marc Gasol.

We go to Miami and LeBron exploded for his first 50-point game this season and the Lakers rolled past the Heat to get back to winning ways. In Orlando, the Magic took care of business winning against the Knicks in an emphatic fashion.

The Washington Wizards' struggles continued as they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers at home. In San Antonio, the short-handed Warriors lost to the Spurs with strong double-double performance from LaMarcus Aldridge. Let us take a look at three star performers on the night.

#3 Damian Lillard

Lillard scored 40 points to lift the Blazers over Wizards
Lillard scored 40 points to lift the Blazers over Wizards

Stat line: 40 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal on 41.3 % shooting

Damian Lillard has been scoring heavily from the start of the season and the Blazers are at the top of the Western Conference standings with an 11-5 record. In the game against the Wizards, Lillard registered his third 40-point game this season and took the Blazers home.

In the first quarter, with 7:10 remaining, Lillard knocked down a three-pointer off the dribble to extend the Blazers' lead to 11 points. He was aggressive and slashed hard at the rim on several occasions. However, Damian was not very efficient from the field and went 12-for-29 to finish with 40 points, to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Thanks to his aggressive approach, he attempted 15 free-throws and converted 13 of those. CJ McCollum had 25 points on 9-16 shooting and the Blazers won the game, 119-109. With this loss, the Wizards have now slipped to 5-11 on the season.

