NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers on November 20, 2018

John Wall lifted the Wizards over Clippers

Tuesday night involved four games in the NBA and involved some great performances. In Orlando, the Raptors won on a clutch game-winner from Danny Green with less than a second remaining.

The Clippers blew 24 point lead and the Wizards won their sixth game of the season. The Heat lost to the Nets, behind strong performances from D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie. The Trail Blazers are now on a two-game winning streak with their win against the New York Knicks.

Let us take a look at the top three performers on the night.

#3 CJ McCollum

Stat line: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a block on 56.5 % shooting

CJ McCollum has been in a terrific form from Day 1 this season and is scoring heavily. The Blazers are at the top of the Western Conference Standings because of McCollum and Lillard's heroics and were up against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In the first quarter, McCollum scored with a put-back slam to start the proceedings, before following it up with a high-floater for the easy basket. With scores tied at 26, CJ knocked down an open three-pointer to give the Blazers, a three-point lead.

With the Trail Blazers up by three in the second quarter, McCollum connected a three-pointer in the corner to extend the lead to six points. In the third quarter, with the Blazers up by as much as 10 points, he pulled up from mid-range to extend the lead to 12 points.

McCollum finished the game with 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting. He also had 4 rebounds, to go along with 2 assists. Damian Lillard had 29 points on the night and the McCollum-Lillard duo combined for 60 points on 22-for-45 shooting and the Knicks fell to the Blazers, 118-114.

This is CJ's third game with 30 or more points this season and is currently averaging 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is also one of the main reasons why the Blazers are enjoying so much of success this season.

