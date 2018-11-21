NBA 2018-19: Top 3 players with most triple-doubles so far

Kaushik Turlapaty

Giannis Antetokounmpo

After one month of NBA action, we have something strange happening when it comes to the triple-doubles scene. Russell Westbrook has not yet registered a triple-double this season. Although he missed several games due to injury, it is still shocking that the brodie has not gotten his first triple-double yet.

As many as 10 players have posted a triple-double so far in the season and while a lot of these triple-doubles led the respective team home, there were some performances that ended in a loss.

Through the course of this article, let us take a look at the players with most triple-doubles so far in the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

#3 Players with one triple-double

Kevin Durant

We have as many as 10 players who had posted a triple-double in the first one month of NBA action. Elfrid Payton registered the first triple-double of the season when he posted 10/10/10 in Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets.

For the Orlando Magic, Nikola Vucevic had a monster game and had 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists but could not get the win against the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Nikola Jokic who is in a stellar form currently, posted his first triple-double of the season against the Suns at home. His 35/11/11 performance helped the Nuggets beat the Suns.

LeBron James

LeBron James' 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists performance lifted the Lakers over the Nuggets at home. De'Aaron Fox's monster 31/10/15 helped the Kings blowout the Hawks. In the absence of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant exploded for 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists but the Warriors lost to the Clippers in overtime.

Julis Randle's dominant performance helped the Pelicans defeat the San Antonio Spurs. He ended up with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on the night.

