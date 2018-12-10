NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Points per game leaders through week eight

James Harden

After eight weeks of NBA action, the Western Conference is a mess and we are still not in a position to predict which teams would eventually make it to the playoffs. While the Toronto Raptors continue their dominance at the top of the ladder in the East, the same cannot be said about the West.

In the stacked western conference, there cannot be any off-nights and the teams know that and the players are bringing out their best every night. In this article, let us take a look at the top five points per game leaders through week eight.

#5 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis continues to shine

Stats: 26.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game on 50.2 % shooting

Anthony Davis is one of the top 3 two-way players in the league and after finishing as one of the finalists for Defensive Player of the year and Most Valuable Player last year, he continues to shine and is putting up monster numbers.

'The Brow' has been stuffing the stat sheet since day 1 of the season and is averaging a league-leading 3.0 blocks per game. Despite Davis' heroics, the New Orleans Pelicans are once again struggling to get wins and this should definitely be bothering the franchise.

Using his size and height, Davis is dominating the opposition in the paint and posing problems to the defenders. He is doing a great job from the free-throw line as well and it is high time that others showed up for the Pelicans. With the kind of talent that this team has, the sky is the limit and the sooner they realize their potential, the better.

The 25-year old's highest-scoring game of this season came against the New York Knicks at home. He scored game-high 43 points that night to lead the Pelicans past the Knicks.

