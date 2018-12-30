NBA 2018-19: Top triple-double threats in the NBA this season

Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings

The NBA season is well underway and is about to reach the midway stage. This season has already seen a lot of triple-doubles.

With the league becoming more and more fast paced, players also have more opportunities to rack up their stats sheet. We are also seeing the gradual increase in positionless basketball. The point guards are trying to guard the bigger men and in some cases, the bigger guys are trying to play the point forward role.

The players who get triple doubles contribute to their team's play in every possible way. They engage the team from all around. They are responsible for getting points for their teams, grabbing rebounds and also dishing out assists to their teammates. On some unique occasions, players have also reached triple doubles reaching double figures in steals or blocks.

Here are the top 3 triple-double threats in the NBA this season.

#3 LeBron James

LeBron James has 3 triple doubles this season

LeBron James has always been a triple-double threat over the course of his entire career. He is perhaps the best all-round player in the history of the NBA. He averages 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game over the course of his career. James has always been a consistent player and his end game stats most of the times come close to a triple-double stat line.

James has already amassed three triple-doubles this season. His first triple-double came in a victory against the high flying Denver Nuggets. He averaged 28 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in the game.

James has achieved 76 triple-doubles in his career. With the kind of all round game and consistency that he possesses, there are many more triple-doubles to come for King James.

